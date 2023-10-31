Watch Now
Happy Halloween Kern County we have a perfect evening ahead for trick or treaters

Low pressure West of us pushing some cloud cover our way and a chance of rain later this weekend.
bg 7 day halloween.png
bg mnt halloween.png
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 09:33:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Halloween our temperatures today will hover a couple degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm to around 5-6 degrees above normal.

Dry conditions will prevail through the week, but there is a chance of precipitation in the Sierra Crest for next weekend.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 76 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and keep an extra eye out for pedestrians today.

