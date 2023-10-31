Happy Halloween Kern County we have a perfect evening ahead for trick or treaters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Halloween our temperatures today will hover a couple degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm to around 5-6 degrees above normal.

Dry conditions will prevail through the week, but there is a chance of precipitation in the Sierra Crest for next weekend.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 76 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and keep an extra eye out for pedestrians today.

