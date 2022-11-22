Happy Holiday Week Kern County we have perfect conditions upon us

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone we have a nice week with temperatures moving up.

An area of High Pressure is moving through bumping our daily numbers up by a few degrees.

We also have Hazy and dry conditions all week long.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

FREEZE WARNING is in affect for the North parts of Kern County due to expire at 8am.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 63 degrees.

As always stay warm and stay safe.