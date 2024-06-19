Happy Hump Day, today is the last day of Spring and conditions reflect just that with nice temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Hump Day Kern County, an upper ridge of high pressure will begin to build in on Friday and temperatures will climb to around 5 to 8 degrees above average.

The ridge is expected to strengthen over the weekend causing temperatures to soar into the triple digits across the lower elevations.

Latest guidance has a widespread major heat risk across the San Joaquin Valley, adjacent foothills, and Kern River Valley on Saturday.

The coverage for a major heat risk decreases a little on Sunday and then more on Monday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills, Sierra Foothills, and Kern River Valley from Saturday morning through late Monday night.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

