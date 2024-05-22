Happy Humpday, another taste of summer as numbers peak today as we move closer to the holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, high temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is expected Thursday through Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be about five degrees below seasonal values.

A warming trend is expected Sunday through Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 90 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Enjoy the warmer weather.



