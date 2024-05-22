Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday, another taste of summer as numbers peak today as we move closer to the holiday weekend

High pressure bringing the heat today for all of California with temps well above seasonal average.
Screenshot 2024-05-22 055031.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-05-22 055031.png
Screenshot 2024-05-22 055136.png
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 09:20:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, high temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is expected Thursday through Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be about five degrees below seasonal values.

A warming trend is expected Sunday through Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 90 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Enjoy the warmer weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018