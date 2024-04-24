Watch Now
Happy Humpday Bakersfield a cooling trend begins today lasting well into next week for all of California

Low pressure sliding into the region bringing gusty conditions and a small chance of rain for Friday.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 09:04:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

An upper level low pressure trough is currently located over the eastern Pacific Ocean and will gradually move onshore into the western United States this evening.

This approaching system is breaking down an upper level ridging pattern that had been set up over central California since Saturday.

Cooler temperatures are expected over the region as a result of the trough with afternoon highs around two to five degrees below seasonal averages today through Saturday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the cooler weather.

