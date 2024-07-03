Watch Now
Happy Humpday, day two of a record-breaking heatwave lasting well into next week covering the West coast

A massive area of high pressure is bringing the heat as we move through this holiday week.
Screenshot 2024-07-03 061615.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-07-03 061615.png
Screenshot 2024-07-03 061641.png
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jul 03, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, today will see a rapid warm up with high temperatures 15 degrees above normal.

This is a dangerous and prolonged heat wave that will last several days with an Extreme Heat Risk.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Wednesday, July 10th at 8 AM, and may need to be extended further as the week progresses.

The risk of grass fires will continue with herbaceous fuel loading at or near 120% of normal.

A long period of excessive heat, minimum relative humidities near 15% and poor overnight recoveries will add to the grass fire risk.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 110 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

