Happy Humpday everyone, a gorgeous but hot and hazy day ahead for us here in Bakersfield as numbers fall

High pressure still dominating the forecast bringing triple digit temps to all of the Southwest.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:48:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County,

Triple digit heat is expected to continue in most of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert areas through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of the area beginning Friday and heading into the weekend.

Other than a chance of thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada this afternoon and evening, dry conditions will prevail through the weekend.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stray hydrated.

