Happy Humpday everyone a much-needed break is upon us but expect more rain this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, there is a chance of light to moderate precipitation from Fresno County northward Today.

A small chance for us here in Bakersfield throughout the afternoon.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday into early Friday, but dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley.

Another storm system may arrive by Friday afternoon with more wet weather likely over the weekend.

Today expect partly cloudy skies and light winds with temperatures at their seasonal norm.

As always stay safe and warm.