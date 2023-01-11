Watch Now
Happy Humpday everyone a much-needed break is upon us but expect more rain this weekend

Partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow as we get a brief break from measurable rain and gusty winds.
bg 7 day 1-11-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 1-11-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 08:47:21-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, there is a chance of light to moderate precipitation from Fresno County northward Today.

A small chance for us here in Bakersfield throughout the afternoon.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday into early Friday, but dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley.

Another storm system may arrive by Friday afternoon with more wet weather likely over the weekend.

Today expect partly cloudy skies and light winds with temperatures at their seasonal norm.

As always stay safe and warm.

