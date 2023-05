BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

Temperatures fall to near average today before warming up Memorial Day weekend into the lower 90s.

Afternoon thunderstorms near Yosemite expected through the middle of next week.

High river flows will remain an issue through at least the middle of next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 85 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.