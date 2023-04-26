Happy Humpday everyone, get ready for a serious warm up starting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KER0) — Clear skies and warm temperatures will be the story this week as a ridge of high pressure will build over the west coast.

Temperatures will reach the 90 degree mark for some locations throughout the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon.

Probabilities of reaching 90 degrees are well above 90% beginning this afternoon and heading into the weekend.

The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, even above 8,000 feet, will also be above freezing throughout later this week into the weekend, and this will enable more snowmelt.

However, more snowmelt is expected to continue for at least several more weeks.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 89 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.