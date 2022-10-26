Watch Now
Happy Humpday Everyone get ready for another terrific cool day here in Kern County

An area of Low Pressure is moving Northeast and kicking some wind our way along with cooler temperatures.
bg 7 day 10-26-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-26-2022.PNG
bg 7 day mnt 10-26-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:16 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 09:16:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County prepare for another perfect Fall Day today.

An area of Low pressure is moving Northeast of us pushing some wind into high wind prone areas as well as bringing us cooler temps.

We are expecting 40+ mph winds in mountain areas.

And here on the Valley floor winds will stay on the breezy side.

A nice day ahead with temperatures below seasonal norm.

Our forecast High today for Bakersfield is 71 degrees.

Expect minimal cloud cover and dry conditions as well, with our Air Quality in the " Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

