Happy Humpday everyone, more rain touching down this morning lingering into Thursday afternoon

An area of low pressure is moving in this morning bringing widespread rain to Central California.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 29, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County,

Showers continue to push through the region this morning bringing rain for lower elevations and heavy snow for the Sierra Nevada.

Thunderstorms this afternoon are possible for much of the area bringing an increased threat to heavy precipitation and increased flood concerns.

A light, showery pattern is likely to unfold Thursday, with dry conditions Friday and Saturday. 

A return to showery activity next week may occur.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 59 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always stay safe and stay dry.

