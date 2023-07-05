Watch Now
Happy Humpday everyone prepare for a perfect weekend ahead as numbers continue to fall

High pressure moving well East of us keeping our skies clear as well as keeping our conditions dry.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:24:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

A cooling trend will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures lowering to a few degrees below normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will then warm during early next week, with widespread triple digit highs returning to the San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and desert areas.

Dry weather is forecast into the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 98 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

