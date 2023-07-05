Happy Humpday everyone prepare for a perfect weekend ahead as numbers continue to fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

A cooling trend will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures lowering to a few degrees below normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will then warm during early next week, with widespread triple digit highs returning to the San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and desert areas.

Dry weather is forecast into the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 98 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and have a great day.