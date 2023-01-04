Watch Now
Happy Humpday everyone prepare for a very active few days of weather as a strong system moves in

We have two waves of moisture moving into Kern County bringing watches and warnings to the area.
bg 7 day 1-04-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 1-04-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 1-04-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 08:42:09-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone,

We have more rain moving into the area beginning today.

We could potentially see upwards of an inch of rain with this system moving in.

This will come in two waves, the first late today and the second over the weekend.

Do expect wind gusts to exceed 35 mph here on the valley floor and 60 mph over the pass.

FLOOD WATCH AND A HIGH WIND ADVISORY are both in effect due to expire 1/6.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees, temperatures ten degrees above our seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and stay dry.

