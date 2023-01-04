Happy Humpday everyone prepare for a very active few days of weather as a strong system moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone,

We have more rain moving into the area beginning today.

We could potentially see upwards of an inch of rain with this system moving in.

This will come in two waves, the first late today and the second over the weekend.

Do expect wind gusts to exceed 35 mph here on the valley floor and 60 mph over the pass.

FLOOD WATCH AND A HIGH WIND ADVISORY are both in effect due to expire 1/6.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees, temperatures ten degrees above our seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and stay dry.