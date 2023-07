BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Widespread triple digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon.

High temperatures each afternoon Friday through Monday will be near normal for this time of year.

Dry weather will prevail for the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 101 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

As always stay safe.