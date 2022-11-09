Watch Now
Happy Humpday Everyone we are waking up to some rain but clearing out by midday

This system that brought us a significant amount of rain is moving East today leaving cold conditions behind it.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 08:23:23-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Today we say goodbye to the second storm of the season as cool air remains.

We picked up about .33 of an inch of rain here in Bakersfield and that is great news.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the 40's.

Expect light winds and partly cloudy skies with a lingering chance of rain into the afternoon.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN AFFECT due to expire at 10am.

Be safe on the roads as we are still seeing slick conditions especially in mountain areas.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and stay hydrated.

