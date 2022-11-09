Happy Humpday Everyone we are waking up to some rain but clearing out by midday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Today we say goodbye to the second storm of the season as cool air remains.

We picked up about .33 of an inch of rain here in Bakersfield and that is great news.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the 40's.

Expect light winds and partly cloudy skies with a lingering chance of rain into the afternoon.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN AFFECT due to expire at 10am.

Be safe on the roads as we are still seeing slick conditions especially in mountain areas.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and stay hydrated.