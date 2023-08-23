Happy Wednesday Kern County. A drying and warming trend begins today, although there remains a slight chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada. Expect mainly dry conditions and seasonably warm temperatures by the end of the week. Before than, some showers along the Sierra Nevada crest are possible on Thursday. Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the mid seventies. As always stay safe and stay hydrated.
Happy Humpday everyone we get to enjoy a lovely week and weekend with temps below average
Clear skies warm temps and light winds will prevail though this week and into the weekend.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Aug 23, 2023
