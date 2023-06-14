Happy Humpday everyone we have a warm day ahead with partly cloudy skies and winds picking up as well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

Lingering moisture and instability will continue to provide chances for showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and evening through Friday.

Temperatures will trend warmer to around 3 to 6 degrees above normal by Saturday.

A low pressure system will then bring lower temperatures and increased winds for the start of next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 89 degrees with lows in the mid to high sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.