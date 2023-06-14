Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday everyone we have a warm day ahead with partly cloudy skies and winds picking up as well

We are anticipating temps well into the nineties this weekend as high pressure takes over.
bg 7 day 6-14-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 6-14-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 6-14-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 08:49:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

Lingering moisture and instability will continue to provide chances for showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and evening through Friday.

Temperatures will trend warmer to around 3 to 6 degrees above normal by Saturday.

A low pressure system will then bring lower temperatures and increased winds for the start of next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 89 degrees with lows in the mid to high sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018