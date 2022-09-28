Watch Now
Happy Humpday friends another warm day in Kern County with numbers six degrees above average and falling

High Pressure slowly beginning to break down keeping our temperatures on the warm side.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 09:29:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday everyone.

Good news, temperatures are slowly coming down as this ridge of High Pressure aloft begins to breakdown.

Our conditions have been seasonably warm given the time of year as we should be sitting in the 80's.

Today our forecast high is 94 degrees in Bakersfield, six degrees above our seasonal average.

Today expect minimal cloud cover, light winds and dry conditions continue.

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated everyone.

