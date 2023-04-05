Watch Now
Happy Humpday Kern County a perfect holiday weekend is heading our way with temps in the eighties.

High Pressure slowly moving in bringing warmer conditions to Central and Southern California.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 08:43:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday,

A warming trend is expected Wednesday through Sunday.

By Friday afternoon, maximum temperatures will reach seasonal values.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be eight to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

A low pressure system will brush areas north of Fresno County on Thursday night and Friday, resulting in a slight chance of light mountain precipitation.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low forties.

