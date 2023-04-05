Happy Humpday Kern County a perfect holiday weekend is heading our way with temps in the eighties.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday,

A warming trend is expected Wednesday through Sunday.

By Friday afternoon, maximum temperatures will reach seasonal values.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be eight to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

A low pressure system will brush areas north of Fresno County on Thursday night and Friday, resulting in a slight chance of light mountain precipitation.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low forties.




