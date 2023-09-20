Happy Humpday Kern County another beautiful day for us as the fair begins today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County .

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and evening today and Thursday.

Robust, southwest wind gusts are expected in the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

A few showers are possible in and around Yosemite National Park early next week.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal values through at least the next seven days.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 85 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

