BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

A small trough will move into the area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing some minor precipitation and wind to the San Joaquin Valley.

Afterwards, conditions will be relatively dry and cold as a ridge passes through the area and ends the 3-week bout of rain.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 52 degrees (three degrees up from yesterday) with lows in the mid to low forties.

As always stay safe and bundle up.