Happy Humpday Kern County get ready for more weekend rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County

We had some rain touchdown last night; a quarter of an inch fell in the evening hours.

And rain is looking to return briefly tomorrow and then again over the weekend.

An 80% chance of rain Saturday into Sunday with very cold temps to follow.

Today expect clear conditions by midday, light winds, and a foggy A.M. commute.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 56 degrees.

Temperatures four degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay warm and prep for more wet weather.