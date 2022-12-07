Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday Kern County get ready for more weekend rain

We have another storm system moving our way bringing rain, snow, and cold temps to follow.
bg 7 day 12-07-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-07-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-07-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:33 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 08:33:23-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County

We had some rain touchdown last night; a quarter of an inch fell in the evening hours.

And rain is looking to return briefly tomorrow and then again over the weekend.

An 80% chance of rain Saturday into Sunday with very cold temps to follow.

Today expect clear conditions by midday, light winds, and a foggy A.M. commute.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 56 degrees.

Temperatures four degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay warm and prep for more wet weather.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018