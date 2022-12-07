Happy Humpday Kern County get ready for more weekend rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County
We had some rain touchdown last night; a quarter of an inch fell in the evening hours.
And rain is looking to return briefly tomorrow and then again over the weekend.
An 80% chance of rain Saturday into Sunday with very cold temps to follow.
Today expect clear conditions by midday, light winds, and a foggy A.M. commute.
Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 56 degrees.
Temperatures four degrees below seasonal average.
As always stay safe, stay warm and prep for more wet weather.