Happy Humpday Kern County more wet weather is moving our way touching down tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — happy Wednesday everyone.

Light snow is possible for the Sierra Nevada Wednesday morning, with the system clearing out by the evening.

A much stronger, warmer, and wetter storm will then impact almost the entire area, with large amounts of rainfall below 8000ft, which will cause rapid snowmelt from 2000ft to 5000ft due to the increasing snow levels.

This may cause flooding concerns as the rain falls onto the fallen snow.

Another system may come through our area by Monday, bringing more rain and high elevation snow.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 57 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

As always stay safe and prepare accordingly for more rain.