Happy Humpday Kern County today is the first day of Winter and its feeling like it

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone today is the first official day of Winter.

And its feeling like it with temperatures well below average.

We are patiently waiting for this cloud cover to break up and allow some sunshine in.

Today will be another gloomy day with a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect as well, stretching all the way into Sacramento.

Some good news, we are positioned to see numbers increase by the weekend.

Skies will slowly begin clearing out and winds will start to pick up South of us.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 50 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay warm and stay safe on those roads.