Happy Humpday Kern County, we have a hot couple of days upon us followed by a major cooldown and rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Bakersfield, a warmup continues across central California under a ridge of high pressure building along the west coast.

High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon were a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

The dry and warming conditions will continue through Thursday under the influence of the high pressure ridge.

High temperatures today will trend upward around 5 to 7 degrees from Tuesday, and then by Thursday, temperatures will be up around another 5 degrees, topping out around 15 degrees

above normal.

Probabilistic guidance for high temperatures of at least 85 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday continues to run around 70 to 90 percent.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 88 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the heat,

