Happy Humpday Kern County we have a warm day ahead as California heats up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday, temperatures will be around 4 to 7 degrees above normal for this time of the year this afternoon and on Thursday.

Slight cooling will occur this weekend then a little more cooling early next week.

Dry weather will prevail through Friday then a chance of light precipitation develops from Fresno County northward over the weekend, mainly across the Sierra Nevada around Yosemite.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

