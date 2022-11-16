Happy Humpday Kern County we have an ideal Fall Day ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County we have an ideal Fall Day ahead.

We are caught between an area of High and Low Pressure.

Bringing some wind to areas South of us, with a watch to keep in mind.

HIGH WIND WATCH in affect due to expire this evening at 7pm.

Expect light winds, clear skies, and dry conditions today.

Forecast high today for Bakersfield is 66 degrees, one degree below seasonal norm.

And our Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups"

As always stay warm and stay safe.