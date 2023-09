BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

A gradual warming trend to continue through the work week and into the weekend as high pressure builds in the desert southwest.

Dry weather is forecast for much of the region, minus isolated mountain showers by Saturday afternoon.

Warm weather is forecast to continue into early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Enjoy the great weather.

