Happy Humpday, one more day of rain before skies clear up just in time for the weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, an upper-level low pressure system is currently bringing light to moderate showers to the S.F. Bay Area and the northern SJ Valley.

This activity will push further south into our service area overnight tonight with a chance of showers towards Merced County to Yosemite in the next few hours.

Showers with snow mainly above 6,000 feet arrive by early this afternoon over much of the forecast area.

So far tonight, visibility in the Central Valley has so far not fallen below 6 miles, and given the current pattern and cloud cover.

We`re not anticipating dense fog to develop for the remainder of tonight into the daylight hours this morning.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay warm and have a great day.

