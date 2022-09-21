Happy Humpday today is officially the last day of summer and temperatures are moving up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Wednesday is here and its officially the last day of summer.

We are halfway through the work week, and we have been spoiled with temperatures 8-10 degrees below seasonal average.

Things change up this weekend as this area of Low Pressure moves East and High Pressure moves in bringing our numbers up into the nineties.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 80 degrees.

Seasonal Average for this time of year is 90 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy conditions until the late afternoon, light winds and dry air.

Air quality is holding in the " good range", take advantage of this before things heat up.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.