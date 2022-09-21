Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday today is officially the last day of summer and temperatures are moving up

We are still enjoying cooler conditions for the next two days and then the weekend is bringing the heat with forecast highs in the nineties.
BG 7 day 09-21-2022.PNG
23ABC
BG 7 day 09-21-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 09-21-2022.PNG
Posted at 3:55 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 06:55:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Wednesday is here and its officially the last day of summer.

We are halfway through the work week, and we have been spoiled with temperatures 8-10 degrees below seasonal average.

Things change up this weekend as this area of Low Pressure moves East and High Pressure moves in bringing our numbers up into the nineties.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 80 degrees.

Seasonal Average for this time of year is 90 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy conditions until the late afternoon, light winds and dry air.

Air quality is holding in the " good range", take advantage of this before things heat up.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018