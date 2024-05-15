Happy Humpday, warm conditions continue as we move through this week as high pressure builds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

The weak upper low continues to spin off-shore and is expect to traverse Southern California and by tonight moving into northwest Mexican state of Sonora.

This brings the last day of the string of Sierra thunderstorms until they return this weekend.

Otherwise, the highlight is above normal temperatures lasting into the weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warmer weather.

