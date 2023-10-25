Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday we have a major cool down starting today with mountain lows in the thirties

Low pressure continues to bring cooler conditions threats of snow as well as gusty winds.
bg 7 day 10-25-2023.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-25-2023.png
bg mnt 7 day 10-25.png
Posted at 6:55 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 09:55:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday we currently, we have one trough leaving our area with another trough sliding in this afternoon.

Latest model ensembles show an agreement that this latest trough will move through our area and lift to the east by Friday.

The ensembles are showing a backdoor trough sliding down the backside of the Sierra Nevada Friday into Saturday on the tail end of the second trough.

The trough moving in today is expected to bring snow levels down to around 8,000 feet.

Latest forecasts have a probability of 58 percent chance of at least 2 inches of snow and a 16 percent chance of at least 4 inches of snow for Tioga Pass from this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

Forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018