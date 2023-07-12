Happy Humpday we have a perfect summer day ahead with temps right where they should be given the time of year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Triple digit heat is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

Widespread triple digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Friday afternoon.

Dangerous heat is expected in most of Central California Saturday through Monday.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry weather will persist.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and prepare for heatwave number 2.