Happy Humpday, we have a warming trend beginning as well as high winds moving in

Santa Ana winds moving in bringing watches and warnings to the area.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 09:27:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Showers have finally exited the Central California region with only lingering clouds at the south end of the San Joaquin Valley.

As a ridge of high pressure moves into the region, clear skies and light winds will now dominate the district.

Along with these conditions,the possibility of fog formation will once again increase By Saturday morning, with the ridge overhead makes a slight rise from this mornings values.

Therefore, while fog may be very patchy this morning, fog have the probability of reaching scattered areas this weekend.

Another disturbance will move into Northern California later this weekend with the possibility of precipitation brushing Central California on Sunday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 63 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

