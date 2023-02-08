Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Humpday we have a warmup moving our way just in time for the weekend

High Pressure continuing to build keeping our skies clear and bumping our numbers up by a few degrees.
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Wednesday, February 8th, brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
bg 7 day 2-08-2023.PNG
bgf mnt 7 day 2-08-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:50:24-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Dry conditions are expected to continue through Friday this week due to high pressure, which may allow for areas of night and morning fog in the San Joaquin Valley.

A low pressure system will drop southward near the forecast area on Saturday and bring a chance for light precipitation along with increased winds and cooler temperatures.

Dry conditions will return for the beginning of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay warm and have a great Wednesday.
.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018