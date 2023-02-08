Happy Humpday we have a warmup moving our way just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Dry conditions are expected to continue through Friday this week due to high pressure, which may allow for areas of night and morning fog in the San Joaquin Valley.

A low pressure system will drop southward near the forecast area on Saturday and bring a chance for light precipitation along with increased winds and cooler temperatures.

Dry conditions will return for the beginning of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay warm and have a great Wednesday.

