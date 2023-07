BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Fourth of July everyone,

Hot afternoon highs continue, but a gradual cooling trend will occur through the week as high pressure aloft weakens.

High temperatures are forecast to be near normal by Thursday then a little below normal this weekend.

Dry weather is forecast into the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and have a great holiday.