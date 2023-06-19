Happy Juneteenth we have a beautiful week ahead with temperatures well below average and clear skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone,

High temperatures today will be significantly lower than they were over the weekend.

It will get warmer starting tomorrow, but much of the area will still see well below normal temperatures for this time of year by Friday.

Winds will be breezy for much of our area today and strong and gusty tonight in the Kern County mountains and desert, as well as in high elevations of Yosemite National Park.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the low sixties, temps about ten degrees below average.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.