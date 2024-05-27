Watch Now
Happy Memorial Day Kern County, we have a warm day ahead as a warming trend has begun for the Southwest region

An area of high pressure pushing our temps back into the nineties for the week ahead.
23ABC
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 09:07:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Memorial Day.

The upper level ridge is projected to break down late Tuesday into Wednesday as a trough begins to influence central California while it passes through the Pacific Northwest region.

A slight cooldown will occur across our region as a result, however maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon are projected to be one to three degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great Memorial Day,

