Happy Memorial Day Kern County, we have a warm day ahead as a warming trend has begun for the Southwest region

The upper level ridge is projected to break down late Tuesday into Wednesday as a trough begins to influence central California while it passes through the Pacific Northwest region.

A slight cooldown will occur across our region as a result, however maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon are projected to be one to three degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

