Happy Monday above average temperatures are continuing this week thanks to tropical moisture South of us

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) —

We have an interesting week ahead in regard to our weather story.

Fall temperatures were due to arrive today but we have been in a tug a war between two systems.

The Tropical system moving in from the South has kept our temperatures well above average.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 89 degrees.

We have a small chance of rain joining us this week which is really reduced to mountain areas.

Trace amounts of light rain if we see anything.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and Air Quality " Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.