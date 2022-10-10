Watch Now
Happy Monday above average temperatures are continuing this week thanks to tropical moisture South of us

We have another warm week ahead as fall temperatures are slowly making their way into Southern California.
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Monday, October 10th brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
bg 7 day 10-10-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 10-10-2022.PNG
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 12:43:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Everyone, back to the grind we go.

We have an interesting week ahead in regard to our weather story.

Fall temperatures were due to arrive today but we have been in a tug a war between two systems.

The Tropical system moving in from the South has kept our temperatures well above average.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 89 degrees.

We have a small chance of rain joining us this week which is really reduced to mountain areas.

Trace amounts of light rain if we see anything.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and Air Quality " Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

