Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with cool conditions dominating the forecast

An Atmospheric River will be moving our way later this week bringing rain, wind and snow to the area.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 09:29:22-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a chance of rain returning to Kern County.

The storm that has impacted us over the weekend will have mostly moved out of our county warning area by this morning.

There will be a break in precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday.

A significantly warmer atmospheric river will begin to impact the area Thursday night through Saturday.

This will bring widespread precipitation and very high snow levels to our county warning area.

Should these high snow levels occur, it will be highly problematic as a runoff flooding event could occur as rain will fall on areas that have recently received high snowfall.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and prep for more wet weather.

