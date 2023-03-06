Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with cool conditions dominating the forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a chance of rain returning to Kern County.

The storm that has impacted us over the weekend will have mostly moved out of our county warning area by this morning.

There will be a break in precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday.

A significantly warmer atmospheric river will begin to impact the area Thursday night through Saturday.

This will bring widespread precipitation and very high snow levels to our county warning area.

Should these high snow levels occur, it will be highly problematic as a runoff flooding event could occur as rain will fall on areas that have recently received high snowfall.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and prep for more wet weather.