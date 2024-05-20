Watch Now
Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with temperatures right at their seasonal average

A nice day ahead with clear skies, gusty winds, and temperatures in the low eighties.
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 10:14:28-04

BAKERSFIELD (CALIF. CA) — Happy Monday, high temperatures on Sunday topped out around 2 to 4 degrees above climatological normals for this time of the year.

An upper trough is deepening over the west tonight and phasing with a weak upper low off the Baja CA coast.

This will bring slight cooling across the region today with maximum temperatures lowering to near normal.

East Pacific riding nudges closer to the coast the next couple of days for a modest warmup to around 3 to 6 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 83 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day

