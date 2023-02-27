Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with wet weather continuing for California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Another upper trough is continuing to produce widespread light to moderate precipitation since yesterday afternoon, mainly north of Kern County thus far.

Precipitation will enter Kern County later this morning.

Rain will taper off across the San Joaquin Valley this morning though upslope flow will continue to produce showers across the mountains.

West southwest winds will increase across the West Side Mountains and the western side of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for these areas from 8 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Be safe and stay dry.

