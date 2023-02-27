Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with wet weather continuing for California

A cold front is pushing down bringing cooler temps, gusty winds, watches and warnings, and more rain.
bg 7 day 2-27-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 2-27-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 2-27-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 09:08:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Another upper trough is continuing to produce widespread light to moderate precipitation since yesterday afternoon, mainly north of Kern County thus far.

Precipitation will enter Kern County later this morning.

Rain will taper off across the San Joaquin Valley this morning though upslope flow will continue to produce showers across the mountains.

West southwest winds will increase across the West Side Mountains and the western side of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for these areas from 8 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Be safe and stay dry.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018