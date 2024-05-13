Watch Now
Happy Monday Bakersfield another warm day ahead for all of California as the warming trend continues

Another gorgeous partly cloudy but warm day ahead as high pressure moves through.
5-13.png
5-13.png
5-13 mnt.png
Posted at 6:06 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 09:06:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County.

The weak upper low hangs around central and southern California through Wednesday before kicking out into the Desert Southwest.

The Eastern Pacific upper ridge remains in place and does not fully invade the Golden State.

The upcoming weekend features another upper low off the southern California coast moving into the region.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

