Happy Monday Bakersfield, back to the grind we go with a warming trend moving back into the region mid week

A brief bump in temperatures begins tomorrow pushing our numbers back into the triple digit range.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 10, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Bakersfield.

A weak upper-level low remains off the coast of Southern CA, per latest satellite imagery.

Mainly clear skies prevail and will continue this week, with the exception of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada crest at times through midweek.

Today`s highs will be a touch warmer than yesterday, or around 4 to 8 degrees above seasonal average.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

