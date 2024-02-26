Happy Monday Bakersfield, back to the grind we go with rain chances beginning today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Bakersfield.

Satellite loops currently show mid-level and high clouds passing over the NWS Hanford warning/forecast area.

Precipitation is on track to arrive later this morning, with the approaching system to bring most of the precipitation this afternoon and evening.

Light to moderate amounts are in store for the service area, including several inches up to around a foot of snow in the higher elevations above 6,500 feet in the Sierra Nevada and around 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rainfall for much of the lower elevations.

Probabilities have decreased quite a bit in terms of precipitation amounts, for rainfall amounts, about a 20 percent chance for at least a tenth of an inch is shown throughout the SJ Valley and around 40 to 70 percent chance for at least a quarter inch of rain in the Sierra foothills, Kern County mountains, and coastal ranges adjacent to the western SJ Valley.

Little or no rainfall will fall in the Kern County desert, based on latest probabilistic data (less than 10% chance of 0.01 inch).

However, the main weather concern for the desert and Mojave Desert slopes in eastern Kern County will be gusty winds.

Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are projected for these areas between this afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Probabilities for gusts of 45 mph have increased quite a bit since this time last night.

The latest high resolution guidance shows as much as a 80 to 90 percent chance for the Mojave Desert slopes and about 50 to 70 percent for the desert floor.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Have a great day and prep for winds and rain.

