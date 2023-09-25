Happy Monday cool conditions will carry us through the first week of Fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, high temperatures will remain steady through the week, then temperatures will cool further over the weekend.

Temperatures are then expected to slowly increase again next Monday.

There is also a chance for precipitation along the high Sierra Nevada on Saturday.

This precip is expected to be a mix of rain and snow, with snow falling above 8000ft, and rain falling below 8000ft.

The rest of our area is expected to be dry through the next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 86 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great week.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

