Happy Monday enjoy the warm weather before rain and cooler temps move into the region

Low pressure slowly moving our way getting ready to bring measurable rain to the area into the weekend.
Screenshot 2023-11-13 053927.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2023-11-13 053957.png
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 08:53:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Wet weather is om the way but today warmer that normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue until midweek as a ridge slowly moves out of the forecast area.

An upper level low pressure system moving southward from the Gulf of Alaska will result in a cooling trend and increased chances for precipitation across our area extending from mid week to the beginning of next weekend.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and prepare for wet weather.

