Happy Monday everyone, a warming trend begins bringing a warm week ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, back to the grind we go.

Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and are around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will stay consistent tomorrow before cooling slightly on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, temperatures will warm back up to around 10 degrees above normal, and by Thursday will be nearly 10-15 degrees above normal.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 86 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

