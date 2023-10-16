Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday everyone, a warming trend begins bringing a warm week ahead

High pressure will be sliding in briefly clearing our skies and bringing temperatures into the nineties.
bg 7 day 10-16-2023.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-16-2023.png
Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 09:41:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, back to the grind we go.

Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and are around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will stay consistent tomorrow before cooling slightly on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, temperatures will warm back up to around 10 degrees above normal, and by Thursday will be nearly 10-15 degrees above normal.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 86 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018