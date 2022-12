BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County

Back to the grind we go with cool conditions and a chance of rain still here.

We are under the tail end of an area of Low Pressure keeping a twenty percent chance of rain for us here in Kern County.

And a forty percent chance of rain tomorrow.

Come Wednesday skies clear out and cold conditions will remain.

Today expect light winds, partly cloudy skies and lows in the high forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.